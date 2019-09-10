NBC4 Summer of Giving ends with A&F Challenge

We ended our second annual NBC4 Today Summer of Giving with our friends from Besa in a big way. We joined a team of 300 volunteers to benefit Flying Horse Farms and the Serious Fun Children’s Network through the A&F Challenge.

Besa organizes the massive volunteer crew and according to Besa founder Matthew Goldstein, there was a wait list to be a part of event. “This is one of our most popular events,” said Goldstein. “It really brings out everyone from the community from every walk of life in every community in Columbus to come here, give back and do good work together.”

The event was a sellout with 5,000 attendees packing the Abercrombie & Fitch headquarters for a great cause. Thanks to the overwhelming support of the community, $4 million was raised for the Serious Fun Children’s Network, which includes local camp Flying Horse Farms.

“Flying Horse Farms is a magical transformative place where we offer camp experiences for kids who live with series illnesses and their families, and they attend at no cost to them,” says Nichole Dunn, Flying Horse Farms President and CEO.

We want to extend a huge thank you to our NBC4 viewers for being a part of this event and each event during this year’s Summer of Giving. If you would like to volunteer or learn more about Besa,visit http://www.givebesa.org/