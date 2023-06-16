COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 and more than a hundred other Nexstar Media Group stations teamed up to celebrate the company’s anniversary by giving back to our communities across the nation on Friday.

As part of our company’s Founder’s Day of Caring, NBC4 staff chose once again to volunteer with two organizations, Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4 and LifeCare Alliance, to help eliminate hunger.

Employees ventured out to Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4, our urban farm established one year ago as a joint venture between Mid-Ohio Food Collective and NBC4, to help build raised beds and add more vertical farmland.

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring Mid-Ohio Farm at NBC4

At LifeCare Alliance, workers from the station assisted with the not-for-profit’s Meals-on-Wheels program.

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring LifeCare Alliance

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring LifeCare Alliance

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring LifeCare Alliance

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring LifeCare Alliance

2023 Founder’s Day of Caring LifeCare Alliance

In years past on Founder’s Day, NBC4 employees have volunteered hundreds of hours of service painting buildings at Recreation Unlimited, planting flowers with Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Healthy Homes, doing maintenance work at Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks, painting a mural at Faith Mission with Lutheran Social Services, Kind Columbus and Harmony Project, and much more.

Nexstar is the largest local broadcast television group in the United States with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people in communities across the country.