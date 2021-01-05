NBC4 special ‘The Path to Victory – Ohio Football Playoffs’ celebrates Buckeyes, Browns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This Saturday, as excitement builds to see two Ohio teams move towards national glory, NBC4 is airing a special program about the Buckeyes and the Browns.

We will take a look at Ohio State’s road to the National Championship and the Cleveland Browns’ first trip to the playoffs since 2002.

“The Path to Victory – Ohio Football Playoffs” will be hosted by NBC4 sports director Jerod Smalley, and air on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. on NBC4.

And, of course, you don’t want to miss the Browns vs. Steelers, Sunday night, Jan. 10 also on NBC4.