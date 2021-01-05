NBC4 special ‘The Path to Victory – Ohio Football Playoffs’ celebrates Buckeyes, Browns

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This Saturday, as excitement builds to see two Ohio teams move towards national glory, NBC4 is airing a special program about the Buckeyes and the Browns.

We will take a look at Ohio State’s road to the National Championship and the Cleveland Browns’ first trip to the playoffs since 2002.

“The Path to Victory – Ohio Football Playoffs” will be hosted by NBC4 sports director Jerod Smalley, and air on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. on NBC4.

And, of course, you don’t want to miss the Browns vs. Steelers, Sunday night, Jan. 10 also on NBC4.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools