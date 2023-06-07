COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 has been honored with seven regional Emmy Award nominations in six categories, as announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Ohio Valley Chapter.

“NBC4 did outstanding work in 2022, and I’m delighted that some of it was recognized,” said NBC4 News Director Denise Eck.

Two of NBC4’s annual specials were acknowledged in the Health/Medical Short or Long Form Content category, including “The Autism Puzzle,” and “A Journey Through Alzheimer’s.” Both half-hour programs have run for multiple years and demonstrate the tireless dedication of anchors Jerod Smalley and Colleen Marshall to their respective causes.

Additionally, anchor Jerod Smalley appeared on the list three times in multiple categories. Smalley was lauded for his work behind the scenes and on camera with “The Autism Puzzle,” as well as his performance as the station’s sports director.

Below, see the category in bold, followed by the names of nominees.

Health/Medical Short or Long Form Content:

“The Autism Puzzle:” Jerod Smalley, Jennifer Kiser, Ken Atkinson

“A Journey Through Alzheimer’s:” Colleen Marshall, Jennifer Kiser

Long Form Promotional Spot:

“4 You:” Carolyn Yaussy, Ken Atkinson (watch in the player above)

Sports Talent:

Program Host/Moderator or Performer/Narrator:

Arts/Entertainment/Lifestyle News:

“Music Machine Man:” Tony Mirones, Brad Johansen

Children/Youth/Teens Education News:

“High School Students Investigate Cold Case:” Tony Mirones, Brad Johansen

Viewers can watch Jerod Smalley weekdays on First at Four and NBC4 at 5. Colleen Marshall anchors NBC4 at 6, 7 and 11 on weekdays and hosts the weekly political program, “NBC4‘s The Spectrum” on Sundays at 10 a.m.