COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The winners of the 2021 Associated Press Media Editors Awards, which recognizes “the best of the best of journalism in Ohio,” were announced Sunday, April 3.
NBC4 is proud to have received six first-place awards including:
Best Anchor: First place, Jerod Smalley
Best Broadcast Writing: First place, Brad Johansen
Best Digital Presence: First place, NBC4i.com
Best Documentary or Series: First place, The Conversation
Best Use of Photography: First place, Tony Mirones
- Long-time Westerville favorite Yogi’s Hoagies forced to close
- Trains, presidents, and city scenery: four places to explore close to home
- Soaring lumber prices taking a toll on affordable housing in Columbus
Best Weathercast: First place, Ben Gelber
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 APME Awards.
