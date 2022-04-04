COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The winners of the 2021 Associated Press Media Editors Awards, which recognizes “the best of the best of journalism in Ohio,” were announced Sunday, April 3.

NBC4 is proud to have received six first-place awards including:

Best Anchor: First place, Jerod Smalley

Best Broadcast Writing: First place, Brad Johansen

Best Digital Presence: First place, NBC4i.com

Best Documentary or Series: First place, The Conversation

Best Use of Photography: First place, Tony Mirones

Best Weathercast: First place, Ben Gelber

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 APME Awards.

