NBC4 presents Family Discount Day at the Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The fun continues Monday at the Ohio State Fair when NBC4 presents Family Discount Day.

Until 6 p.m. on July 29, adults will be admitted for the kids’ admission price of $8, and kids 12 and under will be admitted free. With the purchase of one wristband, a second rider can ride free until 6 p.m. with a hand stamp.

After 6 p.m., all riders will need either a wristband or vouchers to ride.

Support our Stuff the Backpack Drive for a deeper discount and to help a great cause! Each adult that brings a backpack stuffed with back-to-school supplies (like highlighters, pencils, crayons and paper) will get in for $4 – half of the already discounted rate!

Tap here for more discounts and deals at the Ohio State Fair.