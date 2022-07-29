The Ohio State Fair runs until Aug. 7 and on Monday, Aug. 1, NBC4 will be offering discounts to save families money.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 will be offering discounts to save families money at the Ohio State Fair Monday, Aug. 1.

Monday is NBC4’s Family Discount Day when adults can get in for only $8 until 6 p.m. and kids 12 and under will be admitted free.

Additionally, with the purchase of one wristband, a second rider can ride free until 6 p.m. with a valid buddy pass. After 6 p.m., all riders will need either a wristband or vouchers to ride.

NBC4 will also be broadcasting live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. We hope you can join us for this special day at the Ohio State Fair.