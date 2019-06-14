NBC4 partnering with Picnic with the Pops

picnic-pops_37781908_ver1.0_640_360_1529077413254.jpg

NBC4 is proud to be a 2019 media partner with the Columbus Symphony’s Picnic with the Pops.

Each year, some of the nation’s most popular entertainers come to Central Ohio to perform alongside the Columbus Symphony Orchestra.  You’ll also get a chance to see NBC4 staff at some of the following concert dates:

  • 6/14 – Kool and the Gang
  • 6/15 – Jefferson Starship
  • 6/22 – The Music of Pink Floyd
  • 6/29 – Patriotic Pops
  • 7/6 – Latin Explosion, ft. Tito Puente Jr. and Jon Secada
  • 7/13 – Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx
  • 7/20 – The Spinners
  • 7/26 & 7/27 – The OSU Marching Band

