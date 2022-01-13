COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to announce it will be the official TV sponsor for the HBCU Classic For Columbus College Basketball All-Star Game and Celebrity Extravaganza. The mission is to promote education, economic development and diversity while raising funds for scholarships and institutions of higher learning.

Event Details:

• College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza held April 20 – 24, 2022, will be a five-day celebration of educational, multicultural and entertainment festivities that complement the college All-Star Game and a celebrity game featuring nationally renowned entertainers and local personalities. Through All-Star Week, celebrities and local personalities will host events to raise funds for their selected universities.

• The College Basketball All-Star Game will showcase top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) vs. dynamic players from Ohio’s traditional universities (Ohio All-Star Team vs. HBCU All-Star Team). The college all-star game and celebrity game will be played on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio with a 3:00 p.m. tip off time.

• Celebrities plan to host a number of events during All-Star Week. Actress and TV talk show host

Vivica Fox will host a day party at Nationwide Arena preceding basketball. Nickelodeon teen sensation That Girl Lay Lay will host an educational event for students. Legendary comedian Joe Torry will bring his Comedy Slam to Columbus where rising stars in comedy perform. Celebrities are added to the lineup weekly.

• The College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza will create a projected $10 million economic impact for Central Ohio and raise some $300,000 in financial support for scholarships and institutions of higher learning.

• The College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza is the first college all-star game played in an NBA Arena, dating back to 2004 when the game was played in what is now Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

• At least one player from an HBCU (Devin Green, Hampton University) played his way into a pro basketball career at the College Basketball All-Star Game & Celebrity Extravaganza.

• Visit ClassicForColumbus.com for ticket information.