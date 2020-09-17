‘NBC4 Midday’ expanding to 90 minutes weekdays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Exciting changes are on the way for “NBC4 Midday.”

The newscast is expanding to 90 minutes starting Monday, Sept. 21 to bring you more local news and up-to-the-minute weather.

“I am thoroughly excited about the expansion of our midday newscast. This move underlines our commitment to the community and our dedication to bringing even more local stories to our central Ohio viewers,” said News Director Denise Eck.

NBC4’s Audrey Hasson will anchor the broadcast weekdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There will also be some new, but familiar faces on the expanded “Midday” show. Meteorologists Liz McGiffin and Ben Gelber will split the schedule at the weather desk, bringing you the most accurate forecast and more in-depth weather coverage.

Also, NBC4i.com Anchor Kristine Varkony will join Audrey to share updates about the top stories on our website.

Following “Midday” weekdays at 12:30 p.m., “Daytime Columbus” will air with host Robyn Haines.