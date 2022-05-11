COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meteorologist Bob Nunnally stopped at NBC4 on Wednesday morning to visit coworkers after months of battling cancer.

This was Bob’s first time back at the station after announcing his cancer diagnosis in January. Wearing an NBC4 hat, Bob smiled and was in good spirits as anchors Brad Johansen and Matt Barnes unfurled a banner that read, “WE [heart] U BOB!” The banner also included messages of love and encouragement from fans at the recent COSI Science Festival.

In April, an update from Bob indicated he is doing well, resting and spending time reading the dozens of cards and letters he has received from viewers around central Ohio. Bob noted that he reads each one of the well-wishes sent to him, which have helped boost his spirits.

Previously in March, Bob appeared on-air for a health update and chatted about getting a shout-out from NBC’s Al Roker on the “Today” show and also the billboards around the city wishing Bob a speedy and successful recovery.

“You know, I didn’t see them at first and people were saying, ‘You know, there’s billboards,’ and I thought, ‘Billboards? What are you talking about?’ and then I actually go to see one and it’s great, it really is,” Bob said. “It’s just, again, it’s one of those things that makes me feel like there are people out there that are rooting for me, that are behind me, that are praying for me and that, really, I have to tell you, that really makes a difference.”

Bob publicly announced his cancer diagnosis on Jan. 25, 2022, in a conversation with NBC4 Today anchors Matt Barnes and Monica Day. He revealed he would be taking time away from giving the forecast on weekday mornings as he underwent treatment.

Bob is a beloved part of the NBC4 family who has been with the station for almost 25 years.

You can visit NBC4’s Facebook page to leave a message of encouragement for him there.

If you or a loved one is affected by cancer, you find help at the Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio.