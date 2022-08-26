Bob Nunnally hugs Rosie the comfort dog before his radiation treatment for cancer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally is sharing more on social media about his cancer battle which began eight months ago.

On Friday, Bob posted a picture of himself receiving chemotherapy treatment on Facebook. In the photo, he has an obvious smile behind a face mask while proudly wearing his NBC4 hat.

“Part 1… Chemotherapy,” he wrote in the caption. “Next I have a Radiation treatment.”

In a second post, Bob added an emotional snapshot taken of him with a comfort dog named Rosie.

“I met Rosie Comfort Dog before I had my radiation treatment the other day,” read the post. “This sweet girl is just what I needed to feel calm. I wish I could visit with Rosie every day… since I have radiation every day. Thank you, Gail, for arranging the visit!!”

NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally and Rosie the comfort dog

NBC4 Meteorologist Bob Nunnally receiving chemotherapy treatment

Earlier in the month, Bob tweeted about his progress with an image of himself surrounded by his caregivers where he is getting treatment.

“My wonderful nurses at Columbus Oncology and Hematology cheered for me and saluted NBC4 as I wrapped up phase one of my cancer treatment 😀,” he noted about the picture later.

Last month, Bob caught up with his “NBC4 Today” coworkers Monica Day and Matt Barnes. The trio talked about the forecaster’s life and recovery since being diagnosed with cancer.

During their chat, Bob talked about how he had been doing since his diagnosis in January 2022 and his favorite Red, White & BOOM! memories.

“I actually don’t feel too bad right now. I’ve had some bad days, where I really felt not good, but I’m feeling OK,” Bob told Day and Barnes at the time.

Bob also received support from co-worker Matthew Herchik, who recognized Bob’s health battle and recovery by “Biking for Bob” in this year’s Pelotonia.

Additionally, NBC4 viewers’ love for Bob is evident as he was recognized this year as Columbus Monthly’s Best Weatherperson, earning the first-place title for 2022.

A beloved part of the NBC4 family, Bob has been with the station for almost 25 years.

You can visit NBC4’s Facebook page to leave a message of encouragement for him there.

If you or a loved one is affected by cancer, you find help at the Cancer Support Community of Central Ohio.