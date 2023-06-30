COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Roughly one month after NBC4’s Ben Gelber received the National Weather Service 25-Year Cooperative Weather Observer Award, the Storm Team 4 meteorologist has garnered another accolade.

The Ohio Senate is honoring Gelber for “outstanding attainment” in relation to his NWS award.

In a formal letter, the Ohio Senate congratulated Gelber on the special recognition and his “tremendous commitment to collecting and reporting weather data for the NWS Climate and Cooperative Observer Program over the past twenty-five years.”

Read the entire document from the Ohio Senate below.

On behalf of the members of the Senate of the 135th General Assembly of Ohio, we are pleased to congratulate Ben Gelber on receiving a Twenty-five-year Cooperative Weather Observer Award from the National Weather Service. You are deserving of this prestigious distinction, which recognizes you for your tremendous commitment to collecting and reporting weather data for the NWS Climate and Cooperative Observer Program over the past twenty-five years.

An Emmy-award-winning meteorologist with NBC4, you have been instrumental to the success of the program through your dedicated service to track not only the weather in Columbus but also in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, and you have demonstrated exemplary diligence in collecting and reporting data. We applaud you on your remarkable efforts.

This award is a justifiable source of pride and an excellent reflection not only on you but also on your family and your community. Constructing your first weather station in your parent’s backyard in 1970, you began a continuous dataset of observations that are national archived climatological records for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Indeed, it is through the unceasing work of people such as you that Ohio has gained a reputation as a state whose residents are responsive to the needs of their communities.

Thus, it is with great satisfaction that we commend you for your exemplary record of service and salute you as a fine Ohioan.