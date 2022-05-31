COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday morning “NBC4 TODAY” will join the “TODAY” show to celebrate anchor Al Roker’s passion for walking.

NBC4’s Monica Day and local walking groups will be striding along with Roker on live TV to kick off a new “TODAY” show initiative called “Start TODAY Month-long Walking Plan.” Roker’s interest in walking has been well documented as part of his health journey that began over 20 years ago. In an Instagram post from March, Roker held up a pair of his jeans from when he weighed 340 lbs and commented on his commitment to keeping the weight off.

“Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today,” Roker wrote in the post. “It’s still a struggle but I’m never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I’ve come.”

Several other photos and videos on the longtime NBC weather forecaster’s social media feed show him walking and working out. And recently, in a major accomplishment, Roker walked the Brooklyn Half Marathon.

“There is a sense of accomplishment,” he told the “TODAY” show. “It’s like, ‘Wow, this is something 22,000 people did. Not everybody can do it.’ And you do feel like, ‘Oh, OK, I did that!'”

Watch NBC’s “TODAY” show Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. to see Columbus’s commitment to health and wellness represented on the national stage with Al Roker.