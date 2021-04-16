NBC4 is the home for the 2021 Stonewall Columbus PRIDE Celebration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)—NBC4 is partnering with Stonewall Columbus and Columbus production company Mills James to air and stream PRIDE events leading up to the 2021 PRIDE Celebration and March.

Throughout June, central Ohio can rely on NBC4’s broadcast, social, and digital platforms to celebrate PRIDE safely without gathering in large groups.

“To safely gather over 800,000 people in recognition and celebration of PRIDE is a strategic and engaged process that takes well over a year in coordinated planning across community members, local government, safety and security forces, and numerous vendors and partners,” said Stonewall’s Executive Director Densil Porteous, who was interim in the role until January of this year.

Events on NBC4 and NBC4i.com will include the PRIDE month kick-off show produced by Stonewall and Mills James with an illumination opening ceremony at Columbus City Hall, a virtual Pride March, the CommUNITY Brunch, and other Stonewall Columbus Signature Pride Events.

Virtual PRIDE March Event

• Saturday, June 19

• Starting at 9:30 AM ET

• Live on NBC4i.com and NBC4 Social Platforms

• Rebroadcast of PRIDE March that night following “Saturday Night Live” on NBC4

“Stonewall is committed to the work of increasing visibility, inclusion, and connection for the LGBTQ+ community. The opportunity to work closely with Stonewall in support of the LGBTQ+ community is an honor for NBC4,” said NBC4 Vice President and General Manager Ken Freedman. “NBC4 is proud to partner with Stonewall’s leadership to share stories of PRIDE in our community and use our platforms to amplify a message of unity and tolerance. At NBC4, we live our “Local 4 You” brand as we work to raise up the message of the Columbus Pride March.”

“Over the past year, we’ve seen an interesting trend from the pandemic,” said Mike Yearling, Mills James VP of Sales and Marketing, “organizations reimagining beloved live events as major broadcast television events. WCMH has been a great supporter of that trend, and Stonewall is now taking the concept one step further with a month-long celebration! We couldn’t be more excited to partner with WCMH to help Stonewall in their cause.”