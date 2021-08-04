NBC4 is proud to sponsor 2021 Heritage Music Festival at Mayme Moore Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Heritage Music Festival, hosted by The King Arts Complex, is returning for 2021 and NBC4 is a proud sponsor of this summertime tradition that brings the community together to enjoy music, food and Mayme Moore Park.

This year’s lineup features two concerts featuring local artists. The festival kicks off with legendary funk artist ThumpDaddy on Thursday, Aug. 5 and local favorite, MojoFlo on Thursday, Aug. 12.

23rd Annual Heritage Music Festival

Mayme Moore Park

240 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Columbus

Thursdays, Aug. 5 & Aug. 12

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Opening acts, announcements and the line dance party begin at 5 p.m. and the featured performance begins at 6 p.m.

In addition to the musical performances, attendees can enjoy a variety of food trucks with a diverse range of food, walk through the stunning park and engage with the vendors that will be onsite.

This is a family-friendly event and children can enjoy a playground adjacent to the park.