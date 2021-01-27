‘NBC4 Investigates’ gets answers on Ohio’s vaccine holdup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Tonight, “NBC4 Investigates” gets answers to why Ohio has fallen behind every other state in vaccinations. 

We take your questions about the vaccine holdup straight to the Ohio Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

What he says about Ohio’s plan to get shots in arms and his explanation to why “… there’s not enough.” 

Tonight we’ll dive deeper into what is happening with Ohio’s vaccination roll-out and what we can learn from other states that are doing it better.

