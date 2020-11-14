NBC4 honored with Healthcare Justice Award

COLUMBUS – NBC4 (WCMH-TV) is the recipient of a 2020 Healthcare Justice Award from Primary One Health. NBC4 was presented the Healthcare Justice Award for community partnerships for its work with Stuff The Backpack, where NBC4 raised funds for tens of thousands of local students for backpacks and supplies at the beginning of the school year.

Charleta Tavares, CEO of Primary One Health, presented the award to NBC4 Vice President and General Manager, Ken Freedman.

“With COVID-19, Stuff The Backpack was certainly harder but even more important to support the young minds of local students this year,” Freedman said. “On behalf of the men and women of NBC4, we thank Primary One Health for this tremendous honor.’”

This year the Healthcare Justice Awards were fully virtual and the awards program can be seen above.

Dr. Amy Acton was also honored with a Healthcare Justice Award for her instrumental work during the beginning of the pandemic as well as Primary One Healthcare Employee Cherry Mack for her inspirational work in the medical field. Their stories can be seen in the 2020 Healthcare Justice Awards presented by Primary One Health.