NBC4 employees to volunteer at Linden, Delaware non-profits for Founder’s Day of Caring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens of NBC4 employees will volunteer throughout the Central Ohio community Thursday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its parent company, Nexstar Media Inc.

Each year Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, employees across the country are given four hours of work time to volunteer in their respective communities.

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC4 employees will volunteer with Recreation Unlimited, a camp for people with physical and developmental disabilities in Delaware County, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Healthy Homes, which provides and preserves affordable housing for Columbus’ South Side and Linden neighborhoods.

In years’ past on Founders Day, NBC4 employees have volunteered hundreds of hours of service doing maintenance work at Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks, painting a mural at Faith Mission with Lutheran Social Services, Kind Columbus and Harmony Project, and much more.

“By giving our employees time back to community nonprofits this Thursday, we live our ‘LOCAL 4 YOU’ brand. I couldn’t be prouder of our company and our people as we work to lift up these important nonprofits here in Central Ohio,” said NBC4 Vice President and General Manager Ken Freedman.

Nexstar is the nation’s largest local television and media company, with more than 12,400 employees in 116 markets across the country.