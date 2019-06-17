NBC4 employees help beautify Columbus on company’s Founder’s Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than 100 NBC4 employees got out into the community for a day of service in celebration of our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Founder’s Day.

NBC4 is more than just the people you see everyday on television or social media. The majority of our employees are ones who keep the lights on (literally and figuratively) and things running smoothly behind the scenes.

Monday, they all came together to do the same exact job: volunteering at Faith Mission on Grant Street just east of downtown Columbus.

While they helped with food prep inside, the most visible contribution is the new mural on the south wall of the shelter and kitchen.

“I love it,” said Pete Dennis from the NBC4 sales department. “I actually do a lot of volunteer work in my hometown and I enjoy it. If I can give my time to help other people beautify the area, I’m really happy to do it.”

“It feels great. It will be really exciting to be able to see it when [the mural is] all done and know I had a small part in making the city look beautiful,” said Kim May from the sales department.

NBC4 engineer Jonathan Casagrande is an I.T. expert. He said volunteering is a good way to bond with coworkers he usually only gets to see when technology malfunctions.

“It matches with our beliefs: ‘local for you.’ We’re just making sure we’re doing our part, and it’s awesome,” Casagrande added.

NBC4 director Brian Christensen is newer to Columbus and says the volunteer work is a good way to get acclimated to the city.

“It’s great to be out here and see the good works that Columbus is doing, and it’s cool to be a part of a growing and thriving city like Columbus,” Christensen said. “The fact that our company is willing to pay us to be out here is really cool. It’s a testament to you, to the company and what they stand for.”

NBC4 promotions producer Sal Melaragno shoots commercials for the station. He shot footage of NBC4 employees volunteering as well as painting some of the mural himself.

“This is the first type of shoot like this that I’ve ever done, so it’s really neat to get unique angles of everything happening,” Melaragno said. “Totally different style of shooting than I’m used to.”