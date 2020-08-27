Every day, the Ohio Department of Health releases detailed data about the state’s COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations, going back to when the virus was first detected in Ohio in January.

NBC4’s Coronavirus Data Suite allows you to view those cases, deaths and hospitalizations by county, date, age range and sex.

Important note: Case numbers are published according to a patient’s onset date, which is the date of a person’s first symptoms; death numbers are according to the date of a person’s death; and hospitalization numbers to the date a person was admitted to the hospital.

Also, numbers for the previous 14 days are preliminary and always expected to rise, because the newest data often has to be backdated by the state according to its dating system.

The dashboard below will be updated with the latest numbers every weekday once the health department releases its full numbers after 2 p.m.