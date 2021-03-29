NBC4 continues Autism awareness campaign with ‘The Autism Puzzle’ special

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4’s half-hour special, “The Autism Puzzle” will air Monday, April 5, to raise awareness and provide information about the complex disorder of autism.

Hosted by NBC4’s Jerod Smalley, this year’s presentation will focus on a broad range of topics surrounding autism, including research, treatments and the needs of those on the autism spectrum.

The special will feature the challenges the pandemic has created for families, individuals, educators and organizations over the past year.

Viewers will learn how a unique facility in central Ohio, that teaches kids of all abilities about real-world skills, found a creative solution to adapt its mission in 2020.

The program will also include details about a genetic study based in Columbus that aims to present the world with a new understanding of autism.

Plus, a 13-year-old explains what led her to create a new app to support people with autism and how it helps with social skills.

And, a man with a fascinating life story. How he learned he has autism at 56 years old and how that diagnosis has shaped his life and goals.

Also, NBC4 has assembled a group of professionals to help answer questions about autism and guide people to available resources with a CALL 4 phone bank. During the special viewers can call and speak live to an expert.

Watch “The Autism Puzzle” will air Monday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. on NBC4.

