Nationwide Arena

Kid Rock with Grand Funk Railroad

Apr 15, 2022 | Friday 7:30 PM Buy Tickets

Kid Rock is a multi-platinum award-winning American rock ‘n roll icon. His music has been characterized as a melting pot of musical genres; from rap-rock in the ‘90s with singles “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy,” to the multi-chart hit “Picture,” a collaboration with Sheryl Crow, to the global smash hit “All Summer Long.” Kid Rock has sold almost 30 million records worldwide and has earned a reputation as one of the hardest working acts in rock n’ roll, blowing the roofs off arenas and stadiums on countless cross-country treks around the globe.

Grand Funk Railroad are very special guests along with an appearance by Trey Lewis.

The Eagles

Apr 19, 2022 | Tuesday 8:00 PM Buy Tickets

The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill have extended the “Hotel California” 2022 Tour.

The concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits.

Elevation Nights Tour

Apr 30, 2022 | Saturday 7:00 PM Buy Tickets

Premier Productions and Elevation Church announce a new Elevation Nights Tour featuring Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick. Elevation Nights 2022 will continue to bring the powerful worship experience of Elevation Church into arenas across the country this spring.

After the success of the Fall 2021 Elevation Nights Tour, Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick are back to lift your spirits with a message of faith, hope and love.

Schottenstein Center

Trolls LIVE!

Get ready for a hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie and Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of the Trolls in this interactive, story-rich musical celebration of singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs.

Kids 1 year and over need a ticket. Kids under 1 are free but must sit on a parent’s lap.

Parking $10 – credit or debit card only. PARKING MAP HERE

alt-J and Portugal The Man

Apr 9, 2022 | Saturday 7:00 PM Buy Tickets

alt-J are one of the most successful British bands of the millennium. Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton, and Thom Green have released three studio albums that, between them, have sold in excess of two million copies and their songs have been streamed more than two billion times.

Over the past decade, Portugal The Man has established themselves as one of rock’s most prized possessions and a live phenomenon. Heralding from Alaska, the Portland-based band is: John Gourley, Zach Carothers, Kyle O’Quin, Eric Howk, Jason Sechrist and Zoe Manville.

Elton John

Apr 12, 2022 | Tuesday 8:00 PM Buy Tickets

Elton John’s show originally scheduled for April 25, 2020, at the Schottenstein Center has been rescheduled to April 12, 2022.

Your Ticketmaster issued tickets are valid for the rescheduled date.

Chris Stapleton

Apr 21, 2022 | Thursday 7:00 PM Buy Tickets

The Chris Stapleton show (originally scheduled for April 23, 2020, and April 22, 2021) has been rescheduled to April 21, 2022.

YOLA and Margo Price will open.

Your Ticketmaster issued tickets will be valid for the new date.

No Cap Comedy Tour

Apr 22, 2022 | Friday 8:00 PM Buy Tickets

Collectively they have over 25 million followers on IG, have appeared in over 175 TV shows and movies and have become the face and voice of some of the world’s biggest brands. Whether you call them “The Leaders of the New School of Laughter” or outright just the indisputable “Future of Funny,” they are taking over the comedy scene and leaving their legendary footprint one by one. They are comedians DeRay Davis (FX’s Snowfall and FOX’s Empire), Michael Blackson (Next Friday, Meet the Blacks), Lil Duval (Hit Song “Living My Best Life” with Snoop Dogg), DC Young Fly (MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Starz’s BMF, ABC’s Grownish, Almost Christmas), Chico Bean (MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, How High 2), Karlous Miller (MTV’s Wild ‘N Out)and Blaq Ron. Collectively they make up the star-studded line-up that is the“NO CAP COMEDY TOUR”.

Line-up subject to change – recommended for ages 18+

Shinedown

Apr 23, 2022 | Saturday 7:00 PM Buy Tickets

Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown - Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums] – has sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 14 platinum and gold singles, 5 platinum and gold albums, 17 #1 Active Rock hits, amassed more than 4.5 billion total streams, and have recently been named #1 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart after their latest hit singles “Atlas Falls,” “ATTENTION ATTENTION,” “GET UP,” “MONSTERS,” and “DEVIL” brought their total to 16 #1s on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart – the most #1s ever in the history of the Billboard chart. Each of Shinedown’s 27 charting singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart has reached the Top 5 – an unparalleled achievement – and they also hold the record for most Top 5s ever on this chart.

Bill Burr

Apr 24, 2022 | Sunday 7:00 PM Buy Tickets

A Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. Bill’s Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts and his arena and amphitheater tour, Bill Burr (Slight Return), will tour North America throughout 2022.

Alabama with Exile

Apr 28, 2022 | Thursday 7:00 PM Buy Tickets

It’s been 50 years since Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Alabama to play music in a Myrtle Beach bar called The Bowery. They’ve gone on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music introducing rock-style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds that has inspired many of today’s biggest country stars. They’ve charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 in a row, and won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY®, and ACM Awards. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Exile formed in 1963 looking to play small clubs in Richmond, KY but has managed to top both the pop and country charts during their more than 50 year-long career. Their most successful hit, “Kiss You All Over,” spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard pop chart in 1978. In the early 1980’s, Exile started to focus on country music. During their run on the country charts, Exile has successfully had ten No. 1 singles and many more top 20’s. The five original members of the band reformed in 2008.

Journey with special guest TOTO

Apr 30, 2022 | Saturday 7:30 PM Buy Tickets

Since the group’s formation in 1973, JOURNEY has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally. Their “Greatest Hits” album is certified 15 times platinum, making JOURNEY one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song “Don’t Stop Believin'” has been streamed over one billion times alone.

Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of TOTO. As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with more than 200 Grammy nominations.

Newport Music Hall

half•alive, Daisy The Great

March 14, 2022 | Monday 7:00 PM All Ages Buy Tickets

Mayday Parade, Real Friends, Magnolia Park

March 18 | Friday 6:00PM All Ages Buy Tickets

Gregory Alan Isakov, Joe Purdy

March 22 | Tuesday 7:00 PM All Ages Buy Tickets

Animal Collective, L’Rain

March 23 | Wednesday 7:00 PM All Ages Buy Tickets

Poppy, Mz Neon

RESCHEDULED

March 25 | Friday 7:00 PM All Ages Buy Tickets