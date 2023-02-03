COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — National Wear Red Day, celebrated on the first Friday of February each year, raises awareness about the impact of heart disease on women and NBC4 anchors and reporters are showing their support by wearing red on air.

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

The American Heart Association (AHA) emphasizes that taking control of one’s health and reducing the risk for heart disease can be as simple as making lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and quitting smoking, or speaking to a healthcare provider about personal risk factors.

In recognition of this important cause, the NBC4 family is showing their support for Go Red for Women. The use of red serves as a powerful symbol in the fight against heart disease, reminding women everywhere to prioritize their heart health.

McKenna King, Matt Barnes, Monica Day and Brutus go red for National Wear Red Day!

