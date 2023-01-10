COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer.

NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving the weather, he will return to NBC4 newscasts.

While he has been gone, Meteorologist McKenna King has been filling in for Bob and helping viewers get ready for the day. And starting Tuesday, McKenna became a permanent addition to the NBC4 Today team, joining anchors Monica Day and Matt Barnes and traffic anchor Kristine Varkony.

McKenna, a native of northern Utah, joined NBC4 in January 2022, coming from a television station in Tampa, Florida. She has also worked in Utah and Idaho, and she’s earned her broadcast meteorological certificate from Mississippi State University.

Bob has been part of the TV and radio scene in Columbus for over 25 years. Before becoming a full-time employee at NBC4, he was the first 10 o’clock weathercaster in Columbus on the WB 53 Ten O’Clock News from 1994 until ’97. And before that, he was a substitute weathercaster for NBC4 and the afternoon personality at Sunny 95 (WSNY-FM) for 14 years beginning in 1983.

NBC4 is excited both for Bob’s continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family.