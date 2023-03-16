COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 posted big wins to start the year. NBC4 was the No. 1-rated station in multiple broadcasts across the central Ohio market in the recently released January Nielsen and Comscore surveys.

NBC4 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. & 11 p.m.

NBC4 Morning News

NBC4 at 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.

NBC4/WCMH-TV is ranked #1 in these programs:

#1 Morning News #1 4 a.m. : NBC4 Today (*Nielsen: Households, P25-54, P35-64, M25-54, M25-64, M35-64) #1 5 a.m.-9 a.m. : NBC4 Today/NBC Today Show (*Nielsen: P25-54, P35-64, F25-64, F35-64, M25-54) #1 at 7 a.m. : NBC Today Show (*Nielsen: Households, P18-49, P25-54, P25-64, F25-54, F25-64, M25-54, M25-64)

#1 at 3 p.m. : Dateline (*Nielsen & **Comscore: Households)

: Dateline (*Nielsen & **Comscore: Households) #1 at 4 p.m. : NBC4 First at 4 (**Comscore: Households)

: NBC4 First at 4 (**Comscore: Households) #1 at 5 p.m. : NBC4 at 5 (*Nielsen: M25-54)

: NBC4 at 5 (*Nielsen: M25-54) #1 at 6 p.m. : NBC4 at 6 (*Nielsen: P25-64, P35-64, F25-64, M25-54, M25-64)

: NBC4 at 6 (*Nielsen: P25-64, P35-64, F25-64, M25-54, M25-64) #1 at 6:30 p.m. : NBC Nightly News (*Nielsen: P18-49, P25-54, P25-64, F25-64, M25-54, M25-64)

: NBC Nightly News (*Nielsen: P18-49, P25-54, P25-64, F25-64, M25-54, M25-64) #1 Local Newscast at 7 p.m. : NBC4 at 7 (*Nielsen: P18-49, P25-54, P25-64, P35-64, M25-54, M25-64)

: NBC4 at 7 (*Nielsen: P18-49, P25-54, P25-64, P35-64, M25-54, M25-64) #1 at 11 p.m.: NBC4 at 11 (*Nielsen: F25-54)

“We are extremely proud of our January results and very appreciative of our viewers and advertisers,” said NBC4 Vice President and General Manager Ken Freedman. “We continue to be ‘Local 4 You’ every day for Central Ohio viewers and are committed to being Central Ohio’s number one source for news, weather, traffic, and sports on-air and all our digital platforms.”

*Nielsen survey was conducted 01/05/23- 02/01/23 focusing on Households, P18-49, P25-54, P25-64, F25-54, F25-64, M25-54, M25-64 and P35-64.

**Comscore survey was conducted 01/05/23- 02/01/23 focusing on Households in the Columbus DMA.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

