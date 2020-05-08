NBC4 and the Ohio Black Expo partner to bring a ‘virtual’ event to the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is proud to partner with the Ohio Black Expo to bring the popular event back to central Ohio after 26 years. Although a big weekend event on the riverfront at Genoa Park downtown was initially envisioned for the Expo’s return, the organization is now turning to technology to create a virtual event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are disappointed that our historical celebration will not take place in person this year, but we are thankful for today’s technology that allows us to gather safely from our homes,” expressed Founder and President, Rhonda D. Robinson. “We decided to move forward with a virtual expo as we recognize the importance of the content of our workshops, the need to support our vendors and performing artists, and the need for celebration – especially during a time such as this.”

This year’s event will be a free three-day online event from May 21-23, 2020. Thursday and Friday, virtual workshops will be held, along with a webcast of entertainment, honors and recognition, and a tribute to veterans for Memorial Day on Saturday.

The workshop on Thursday, May 21, will focus on Black business owners. According to a news release, experts including Henry Golatt, the Small Business Ecosystem Builder and Chief Architect of the City of Columbus “Reimagining Small Business Initiative” and Kimberly Gayle, Director of the State of Ohio’s Columbus Region Minority Business Assistance Center, operated by the Columbus Urban League will take part. Also, a team of experts from Key Bank will share advice on COVID-19 and its effect on small businesses, SBA solutions, and the importance of establishing relationships with a bank.

Additionally, the news release states the workshops on Friday, May 22, will cover issues facing Seniors and Caregivers in the morning, with a Health and Wellness workshop in the afternoon. The pandemic has highlighted the disparities that exist for people of color. The subject matter throughout the expo will present steps that we can take towards resolving these issues. Both workshops on Friday will have a session on “Mental Wellness Through the Pandemic”, which is a timely topic with May being Mental Health Awareness Month.

On Saturday, May 23, many artists who planned to perform live at the event, will now share their talents in the webcast.

The Ohio Black Expo has also partnered with the HUKU Business Directory App (hukuapp.com), to help support the vendors who planned on being at the riverfront festival.

Robinson remains hopeful adding, “We look forward to returning to downtown Columbus, May 27-30, 2021.”

For more information, visit ohioblackexpo.com or call (614) 662-0950.

Ohio Black Expo History

The founder of the Ohio Black Expo, Rhonda D. Robinson, was initially inspired to create the Columbus Black Expo after successfully registering 70 plus vendors for the Columbus Black Convention in 1980. The Columbus Black Expo was held at the Focal Point of Mt. Vernon Plaza from 1981 – 1987. After seven (7) years, realizing that the event was drawing people and vendors from all over the state, she changed the name to the Ohio Black Expo.

The first Ohio Black Expo (OBE) took place at Veteran’s Memorial downtown. It was held there from 1988 through 1991, peaking at 300 exhibitors. It was held at the Dayton Convention Center in 1992 and the Cincinnati Convention Center in 1993 and 1994.

Press Archives: ohioblackexpo.com/press