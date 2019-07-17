NBC4 and Cameron Mitchell restaurants teaming up for Stuff the Backpack campaign

We are teaming up with Cameron Mitchell this summer for our stuff the backpack campaign!  

Drop off a backpack at any Cameron Mitchell restaurant, and you get a $15 gift certificate to “Harvey and Ed’s” in the short north. You provide the backpack, and Cameron Mitchell will stuff it with supplies!  The promotion ends on august 15th.  

In the meantime, if you’d like to “take your sandwich up a nosh” watch the video above of our Reuben cooking demonstration with Executive Chef Geoff Baumberger.   

For more information check out harveyandeds.com 

