NBC4 and Besa team up for second Season of Giving

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The NBC 4 Today’s Season of Giving is back for a second year with our friends from Besa.

We started the Season of Giving with the adopt a senior program and an incredible response from our NBC 4 viewers. Last week we helped package Thanksgiving dinners for Meals on Wheels and next week we will be making the season brighter for families at the Van Buren Shelter.

We will be creating Santa’s workshop where families in the shelter can shop for gifts while getting a dose of holiday cheer.

“We’re going to make this festive we’re going to make this fun. We’re going to make it a joyful experience because everyone deserves a joyful holiday,” said Matthew Goldstein with Besa

It’s all in effort to relieve the tension of what is happening for the families staying at the shelter. “I think sometimes those who are homeless sometimes feel like they’re not seen, and they’re not heard. And this is an opportunity where our community can step up and support in order to give a new face to homelessness,” said Shameikia Smith with the Van Buren Shelter

We will be volunteering on “Giving Tuesday” December 3 from 10am to 1pm, we hope you can join us.

For volunteer opportunities and to learn more about Besa, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the community by connecting organizations and people who are willing to help visit https://www.givebesa.org/

And for more information on the Van Buren Shelter or to donate items for Santa’s Workshop visit https://ymcacolumbus.org/locations/vanburen