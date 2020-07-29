NBC4 anchors voted among the “Best” in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–You know the names and faces, and that is why Columbus Monthly Magazine readers found Colleen Marshall, Monica Day, Matt Barnes and Dave Mazza as some of the Best in television.

The annual poll came from the readers of the regional magazine. Colleen Marsh received the most votes in the category of Best Female TV Anchor and Monica Day received the most votes for female in the morning.

Day’s coanchor, Matt Barnes, tallied the most votes for Best Male TV Anchor.

The categories in this years “Best of” poll ranged food to bike shops. You can read the entire list here.

