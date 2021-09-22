NBC4 Anchor Monica Day honored for volunteer work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Today Anchor Monica Day is being honored for her tireless volunteer work by the Central Ohio Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP Central Ohio.)

Day was named AFP Central Ohio’s 2021 Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser.

Besa, a Columbus-based not-for-profit, made the announcement on Twitter. The post reads, “Congratulations to our friend, @NBCMonica on being named the @CentralOhioAFP 2021 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗿. Monica has consistently used her platform as an @nbc4i anchor for good, and those efforts have contributed to more than $1M in impact.”

Congratulations to our friend, @NBCMonica on being named the @CentralOhioAFP 2021 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗿. Monica has consistently used her platform as an @nbc4i anchor for good, and those efforts have contributed to more than $1M in impact. pic.twitter.com/9kAetNNrp3 — Besa (@GiveBesa) September 22, 2021

About AFP Central Ohio

AFP Central Ohio describes itself as, “the premiere resource to empower individuals and nonprofit organizations to practice ethical fundraising while providing outstanding networking opportunities and educational programs for those seeking professional development and career advancement opportunities.”

According to its website, the organization has more than 370 members consisting of, “development professionals, consultants, allied professionals and fundraising volunteers.”

Additionally, its mission statement says it, “exists to empower, support and engage individuals who fundraise in our community.”