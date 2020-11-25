NBC4 Anchor Kerry Charles recognized for being a leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4’s own Kerry Charles is getting recognition in the community for his journey from modest beginnings in Columbus’s Linden neighborhood to becoming a central Ohio role model.

In an interview with the “Columbus Dispatch” Charles spoke about returning to the city where he spent his formative years.

“I wanted to come home for my family, to make it easier for them to watch me,” Charles told the paper, “and also for the kids, for them to know that you can come from here (Linden) and get here (on TV) and that it doesn’t matter what ZIP code you grew up in.”

Charles also candidly discussed dealing with racial inequities at the start of his media career.

“You can feel like a token,” he said, “but sometimes you have to go into those spaces. If you’re not at the table, you might be on the menu.”

The article goes into depth on every stage of Charles’s professional life and includes a conversation with his NBC4 co-anchor, Colleen Marshall.

You can watch Kerry Charles weeknights on NBC4 at 6, 7 and 11 p.m.