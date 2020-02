NBC4 anchors Mark Taylor and Darlene Hill talk about the day former Governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich, was sentenced to prison.

Darlene was a reporter in Chicago on that day in 2011. It was big news in Chicago and when he returned home — reporters and photographers were everywhere trying to get “the” interview with Blagojevich.

Darlene’s reporting and picture made the front page of the New York Times. She says covering that story and trial is still one of the highlights of her career.