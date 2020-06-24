NBC4 airing ‘Best of BOOM!’: A spectacular four-night event

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Get ready central Ohio — NBC4 is celebrating this year’s Independence Day with a four-night television event on NBC4 and NBC4i.com.

For nearly four decades, NBC4 has brought the magic, excitement and patriotic pride of “Red, White & BOOM!” into your living room and this year, we are going big with our “Best of BOOM!” broadcast event.

Starting Wednesday, July 1 through Saturday, July 4, NBC4 will be airing nightly specials featuring the best fireworks shows over the course of 39 years of “Red, White & BOOM!” There will be different themes each night highlighting the best stories of central Ohio’s annual celebration. On July 4, the night will begin with NBC’s national broadcast of Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Here is the schedule:

7/1 – NBC4 Presents the Ford Oval of Honor

8:00 PM -9:00 PM – NBC4 anchors Colleen Marshall and Kerry Charles pay tribute to the Central Ohio men and women recognized by the Ford Oval of Honor. The Ford Oval of Honor has become a Red, White & BOOM! tradition and NBC4 is proud to share the stories of these common people among us who made the uncommon commitment to serve our country.

7/2 NBC4 Best of BOOM: The Stories

8:00 PM -9:00 PM – NBC4 takes a look back at some of the best stories we’ve shared through the years as part of Red, White & BOOM!

7/3 NBC4 Presents the BEST of BOOM! LIVE

8:00 PM -11:00 PM – NBC4 anchors Colleen Marshall and Kerry Charles take a walk down memory lane to remember the BEST of BOOM! Look back at the fun times we had along the riverfront and check-in with some old friends! We will air two of our fireworks shows from the last 39 years – in their entirety!

7/4 Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC

8:00 PM -10:00 PM – NBC’s annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular” returns for a night of beautiful fireworks and performances by the biggest names in music.

NBC’s “World of Dance” judge Derek Hough and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara will co-host the evening. The hosts will also wow the audience with performances of their own, Hough with a dance performance and Ciara a musical medley. Luke Bryan, Khalid, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley will also take the stage before the fireworks begin.

The 43rd annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will ignite the night with an unparalleled barrage of color, light and sound, live from the Brooklyn Bridge. The 25-minute display will honor Independence Day and classic American Cinema and will feature a host of new shells and effects in 28 colors including crackling rain shells, patriotic chasing crossettes, howling wolves, screaming dragons, silver twisters, diamond screamers and a dramatic 1,600-foot waterfall. The musical score is the basis for the fireworks choreography and this year it features patriotic classics such as “America the Beautiful” and “Stars & Stripes Forever,” along with world-famous instrumentals from classic American films. With MGM’s The Wizard of Oz turning 80 this year, Macy’s Fireworks pre-recorded score will also feature Oscar® and Grammy® Award-winning artist Jennifer Hudson performing its most beloved song “Over the Rainbow.” The tribute will mark the show’s visual and emotional centerpiece.

NBC4 Best of Boom: Celebrating Independence

10:00 PM -11:00 PM – NBC4’s Colleen Marshall and Kerry Charles share stories from Central Ohio heroes whose actions have allowed us to keep our independence. And, we share one more of our favorite Red, White & BOOM! fireworks displays!