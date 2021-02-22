NBC4, Africentric Early College partner to air ‘Sankofa’ honoring local African Americans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is partnering with the Africentric Early College’s (CAEC’s) fourth annual Sankofa: A Celebration of Leadership (Theme – Year of the Renaissance).

This signature event will air on NBC4, February 23, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. NBC4’s Kerry Charles with host the 30-minute program honoring African American excellence.

The term ‘Sankofa’ emerges from the Twi language of Ghanaian origin and is translated: “Go back and fetch it.” Sankofa, then, represents the wisdom of understanding the past to build a more productive future.

This annual event, sponsored by Columbus Africentric Early College, is designed to recognize African American excellence across various spheres of influence: Business, Family Outreach & Development, Direct Media, Education, Community Outreach & Development, Government, Research & Development, Moral & Spiritual Leadership.

The Honorees for 2021 include:

Janet Jackson, Esq. – Legacy Honoree (Business)

Curtis Moody – Special Honoree (Community Outreach and Development)

Catherine Willis – Keeper of the Culture

Curtis M. Hairston, Jr. – Emerging Leader (Moral and Spiritual Leadership)

Al Edmondson – Emerging Leader (Community & Outreach Development)

Dwight Carter – Emerging Leader (Education)

Darlene Hill – Emerging Leader (Direct Media)

Lyn Logan Grimes – Emerging Leader (History & Cultural Arts)

Mysheika W. Roberts, M.D., M.PH. – Emerging Leader (Research and Development)

Shayla Favor – Emerging Leader (Government)