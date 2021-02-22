NBC4, Africentric Early College partner to air ‘Sankofa’ honoring local African Americans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is partnering with the Africentric Early College’s (CAEC’s) fourth annual Sankofa: A Celebration of Leadership (Theme – Year of the Renaissance).
This signature event will air on NBC4, February 23, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. NBC4’s Kerry Charles with host the 30-minute program honoring African American excellence.
The term ‘Sankofa’ emerges from the Twi language of Ghanaian origin and is translated: “Go back and fetch it.” Sankofa, then, represents the wisdom of understanding the past to build a more productive future.
This annual event, sponsored by Columbus Africentric Early College, is designed to recognize African American excellence across various spheres of influence: Business, Family Outreach & Development, Direct Media, Education, Community Outreach & Development, Government, Research & Development, Moral & Spiritual Leadership.
The Honorees for 2021 include:
Janet Jackson, Esq. – Legacy Honoree (Business)
Curtis Moody – Special Honoree (Community Outreach and Development)
Catherine Willis – Keeper of the Culture
Curtis M. Hairston, Jr. – Emerging Leader (Moral and Spiritual Leadership)
Al Edmondson – Emerging Leader (Community & Outreach Development)
Dwight Carter – Emerging Leader (Education)
Darlene Hill – Emerging Leader (Direct Media)
Lyn Logan Grimes – Emerging Leader (History & Cultural Arts)
Mysheika W. Roberts, M.D., M.PH. – Emerging Leader (Research and Development)
Shayla Favor – Emerging Leader (Government)