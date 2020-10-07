NBC 4’s Buckeye settling into new life as service dog

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s been nearly a month since former NBC4 Puppy With A Purpose Buckeye graduated with his Canine Companions for Independence class and officially became a service dog.

A few weeks ago, Buckeye left the state of Ohio and moved to St. Louis, Missouri, with 11-year-old Kian Steele.

Kian was born with a rare spinal condition that does not give him a lot of strength below the neck. His mom Alicia applied for a canine companion for her son, and she said Buckeye and Kian have already created an unbreakable bond.

Playing Frisbee has become the norm for these two companions, but the action of playing serves a stronger purpose for Kian.

“Holding that Frisbee with two hands and throwing it and going across either side, that’s actually a fair amount of work of Kian,” Alicia Steele said.

Buckeye immediately went to work at assisting his new friend with physical therapy and working on his range of motion.

“And also spending time on his tummy, that’s also good for Kian,” Alicia Steele added. “It help him build up his shoulders and arms.”

One of the first commands Buckeye learned was to help Kian take off his jacket after playing outside.

Buckeye’s main role is to assist with Kian’s physical needs, but he also plays an emotional, supporting role.

“He gets on his lap, so Kian can pet him and love him, which has always been hard for hime, to kind of have that affection with an animal because they’re scared of this naturally,” Alicia Steele said.

But Buckeye has been trained well, and Kian couldn’t be happier.

“I just love him, I guess, yeah,” Kian Steel said.



“Kian has just really, you know, shown a whole different side of himself, just a very loving side, and he has a cute voice that he does, when he talks to Buckeye,” added Alicia Steele.

Kian said his new best friend sleeps with him every night. Kian also said he and his family will plan a trip to Columbus to let Buckeye visit his old friends.