NBC 4, Besa launch no-sew blanket drive to benefit YWCA

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Today NBC 4 and Besa launched a whole new way to give, the NBC4 Today “Season of Virtual Giving.”

Born out of necessity, Besa’s virtual events have become a huge success and a great opportunity to learn about local organizations while staying safely at home

“So many of us are in our house, we’re not connecting in the outside world as much. But there are so many opportunities to connect, to support this community .” said Matthew Goldstein, Besa Founder

In December, our “Season of Giving” was disrupted by the pandemic, so we pivoted to a virtual event and got to see that firsthand, making baked goods for CHOICES shelter.

“Over the past year, over $12,000 in treats were baked and donated by Besa volunteers to CHOICES shelter, so that type of activity is still going to go on because there’s still an appetite for it,” Goldstein said.

This time around, we are offering support to the YWCA family shelter by making no sew blankets on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m.

“We have been severely affected,” said Naomi Merino, YWCA Volunteer and Donations manager. “Our in-person volunteering has been suspended since mid-March and we anticipate, for a while, we won’t be bringing back volunteers in the building. It has been phenomenal to see people still want to continue to support us virtually and through in-kind donations.”

To learn more about our no-sew blanket event and to get signed up, visit givebesa.org.