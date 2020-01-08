Nationwide launches new app to help people get out of debt

by: Columbus Business First

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Nationwide is launching an app called Nimbl that analyzes your financial situation and develops a plan to help you get out of debt using a customized timeline and easy-to-access information on real-time spending decisions.

The product is aimed at younger workers who have student loans and other kinds of debt. The idea is that once you pay off your debt, you can focus on investing your money for the long term.

According to Nationwide’s research, 44% of Ohioans say debt is a concern.

