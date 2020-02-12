Nationwide extends annual running and walking event partnership to 2024

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Columbus Marathon and Nationwide Children’s Hospital are renewing their partnership through 2024.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital will remain the title beneficiary for the event over the next five years according to a Nationwide Children’s Hospital news release.

This partnership has existed since 2012 and raised more than $9 million for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Kirt Walker, Nationwide’s Chief Executive Officer said, “The partnership has exceeded expectations in terms of impact and results for our community. We’re immensely thankful for all the support given over the years, and we encourage corporate partners who aren’t yet involved to consider joining us to support this important cause.”

Last year marked the 40th anniversary of the Columbus Marathon and it drew about 15,000 participants from 45 states and 13 countries.

Dan Leite, Chairman of the 11-member Marathon Board of Directors, said the decision to renew was easily made,

“This partnership and our event have always centered around befitting our community, as this amazing joint effort has led to an incredible level of support for Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” Leite said. “Our Board is extremely excited about our continued efforts to enable the hospital to make miracles happen for children and their families.”

Each of the 24 miles of the Marathon features a patient from Nationwide Children’s Hospital. This is a reminder of how this event helps according to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.