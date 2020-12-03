Nationwide Children’s will acquire hospital in Toledo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital announced on Thursday morning that it will acquire a children’s hospital in Toledo.

Nationwide Children’s is acquiring Mercy Health-Children’s Hospital effective early 2022, according to a joint news release. The two hospitals have been operating under a partnership agreement since January.

Under the agreement, the news release said that the two have worked together to advance “subspecialty pediatric physician recruitment, enhance continuing medical education and improve care coordination for families” in the Toledo area that includes northwestern Ohio and southeastern Michigan.

“Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Mercy Health-Children’s Hospital share a mission to advance pediatric health care services for children and their families, said Rick Miller, chief operating officer of Nationwide Children’s. “Families and patients benefit from having world-class programs right in their community where we can more seamlessly provide high-quality, family-centered care.”

The Toledo children’s hospital will remain in its current location on the campus of St. Vincent Medical Center.