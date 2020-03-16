1  of  2
Nationwide Children's to restrict visitors due to coronavirus
Nationwide Children’s to restrict visitors due to coronavirus

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital announced Sunday it is limiting inpatient and emergency department visitors to two per patient until further notice to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a statement, the hospital said the visitors are to be identified by either the patient or their parents, must be healthy at the time of the visit, and must be at least 18 years or older. Parents are included in that number of visitors.

“It does not matter what the relationship is to the patient (grandparent, aunt, uncle, sibling, clergy or support person, etc.),” the statement read. “Parents are included in the total of two people. The adult with custody of the patient names the second visitor.”

Any visitors under the age of 18 will not be able to access the hospital, which includes waiting rooms, play rooms, and family lounges. In addition, the Sibling Clubhouse for sibling care will also be closed.

