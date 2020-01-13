Nationwide Children’s Hospital creating gene therapy manufacturing company

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital has announced it will be creating a company dedicated to manufacturing gene therapies.

According to a release from Nationwide Children’s Hospital Monday, Andelyn Biosciences will be an affiliated company with the hospital that will manufacture gene therapy products for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

“Andelyn Biosciences represents an important evolution of Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s current success in clinical manufacturing and gene therapy. The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s is now widely recognized among the nation’s leaders in developing gene therapies, which are becoming safe and effective treatments for previously fatal or untreatable genetic diseases.” the release states.

Andelyn Biosciences plans to build a new commercial manufacturing facility scheduled to begin operations in 2023.

“We are on the cutting edge of pediatric gene therapy, and clients from around the world currently access AWRI’s knowledge, resources, experience and technology,” said Dennis Durbin, MD, MSCE, chief scientific officer of AWRI. “The goal of Andelyn Biosciences is to support the advancement of novel gene therapies for rare genetic diseases by building commercial manufacturing capacity which is needed as more of these treatments are developed over the coming years. As a for-profit company, revenues generated by Andelyn Biosciences will allow us to reinvest back into the non-profit research mission at AWRI, supporting its commitment to advance best outcomes for children around the world.”



Nationwide Children’s Hospital says it’s working with key partners including JobsOhio, the City of Columbus, One Columbus and Rev1 Ventures to make Andelyn Biosciences possible, and to create jobs by expanding central Ohio’s influence in the biotechnology sector.

The Ohio State University’s West Campus innovation district is being explored as a location for Andelyn Biosciences, although an exact location has yet to be finalized.