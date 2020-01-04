Nationwide arrest warrant issued for Athens County man

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for an Athens County man on accusations of rape, aggravated robbery, and aggravated menacing, among other accusations.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Teal, 21, of Nelsonville, has active warrants in the following municipalities for the following crimes:

Logan Police Department: aggravated robbery, domestic violence

Vinton County: rape

Athens County: parole violation, aggravated menacing, intimidation, theft, and burglary

In Athens County, Teal is accused of sending a threatening message after the sheriff’s office received a report of harassment. A warrant for Teal and a protection order for the victim were immediately obtained, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information to Teal’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633 or call 911 immediately.