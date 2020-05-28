Nationwide Arena hosts blood drive, first event at arena since March 8

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nationwide Arena opened its doors for the first time since early March to host a blood drive put on by OhioHealth and the American Red Cross.​

Gary O’Brien, director of communications at Nationwide Arena, said they did all they could to make donors safe at the event.

“We are wiping down surface. We are reducing touch points and cleaning them,” O’Brien said. “We added sanitizer stations. Hosting this blood drive today is pretty significant because it is the first event we did at Nationwide Arena since a nearly soldout show March 8th. So, with the COVID-19 situation, there’s a shortage of blood donations and so we are proud to partner with the Red Cross and OhioHealth to do a blood drive.”

O’Brien said he’s looking forward to more events as things get back to normal, but said people should expect a lot of changes. One of the those changes Nationwide Arena is considering is going cashless.​ ​​

“We are as anxious as anyone to get going again when health officials and the governor decides large gatherings can assemble and we are ready to go,” O’Brien said.