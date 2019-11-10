National Veterans Memorial and Museum hosts inaugural 5 Mile Run & Walk

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Veterans Memorial and Museum hosted its inaugural 5 Mile Run & Walk on Sunday of Veterans Day on Sunday.

The event that began at 9 a.m. in Genoa Park honors those who have served and are currently serving our country with honor and distinction.

At each mile marker on the course in downtown Columbus, service branches, veterans, and active duty men and women were recognized.

Patriot Mile 1 honors the U.S. Army.

Mile 2 honors the U.S. Air Force.

Mile 3 honors the U.S. Navy.

Mile 4 honors the U.S. Marines and mile 5 honors the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 5 Mile Run & Walk features a 5-mile course through the heart of Columbus.

The route will finish with a “Climb to Victory” presented by Mount Carmel Health System.

This spiral ascent to the top of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum rooftop plaza, which overlooks the expansive beauty of the Scioto Mile and Scioto Greenways plus the Columbus skyline, culminates this inspirational event honoring those who served, according to a press release.

Those who finish the 5 Mile Run & Walk will receive a medal.