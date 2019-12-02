National Trail Raceway hosting “WonderLight’s Christmas in Ohio”

National Trail Raceway will be transforming into a Winter Wonderland this Holiday Season.

National Trail Raceway is hosting “WonderLight’s Christmas in Ohio”.

It’s what organizers are calling a dazzling drive-through Christmas lights show all synchronized to music. This seven-week display started on November 15, 2019 and runs through January 5, 2020.

It’s a family-friendly event featuring an approximately 2-mile car ride through more than 1 million LED lights, all synchronized to music and powered by more than 50,000 computer channels.

Giant Christmas trees, floating snowflakes, shooting stars, dancing candy canes and three enchanting tunnels of light will illuminate the night as visitors enjoy traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music from the warmth of their own vehicles.

The display is offered rain or shine every evening, including holidays.

It’s $7 per person and children 3 years old and under are free.

A “Carload Pass” for vehicles with up to six passengers, may also be purchased for $30. Group rates and additional information is available at Christmasinohio.com.