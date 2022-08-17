COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — To celebrate National Thrift Shop Day on Wednesday, NBC4 has compiled a list of some of central Ohio’s best second-hand stores.

Second-hand shopping is on the rise in the U.S., with 80% of consumers buying second-hand apparel due to inflation, according to the 2022 Resale Report by online consignment and thrift store, ThredUp. A number of shoppers are also turning to thrift stores for more ethical shopping, as 74% believe their individual consumption habits have a significant impact on the planet, the report said.

For shoppers on a budget or looking to buy more sustainability, Columbus is home to a large thrift store scene. Here are several shops to check out.

Clothes Mentor

Clothes Mentor is a nationwide women’s resale brand serving local communities in its network of stores and online. Each local store serves communities as a place to sell gently used clothes, whether new with tags or worn a few times with plenty of life left.

Various locations and hours.

Discount Fashion Warehouse

Discount Fashion Warehouse provides clothing, accessories, footwear, electronics, toys, and home goods with discounts up to 90%. The brand has an expansive inventory, with six stores across central Ohio.

Various locations. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Rag-O-Rama

Rag-R-Rama’s stock includes new and recycled clothes, renewed by customers daily. The resale store also pays cash or store credit on the spot for your gently used items. ​

3301 N. High St. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Sunday.

Ohio Thrift

Ohio Thrift has been serving central Ohio since the late 1980s. With a dedication to sustainability, Ohio Thrift stores have become local centers for recycling rags and other materials with a production of about 4 million pounds per year.

Various locations and hours.

Out of the Closet

Along with providing second-hand clothing, Out of the Closet benefits HIV and AIDS treatment services and acts as a free HIV testing location. When you shop or donate at Out the Closet, 96 cents of each dollar made goes directly into HIV care and services provided by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

1230 N. High St. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Uptown Cheapskate

Bring in your gently used clothes, shoes, bags, and accessories for cash on the spot, and get deals on popular brands. At Uptown Cheapskate, you’ll find new and gently used clothes from brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Express, Anthropologie, J. Crew, Urban Outfitters, and more.

Various locations. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Second Chance

The 8,000-square-foot Second Chance shop includes major women’s designer brands, a teen room for juniors, a special design clothing area, a new maternity area, and more.

1803 W. Fifth Ave. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.