National No One Eats Alone Day aims to curb bullying in schools

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Local students learned the importance of including others and eliminating social isolation Tuesday as part of National No One Eats Alone Day.

Students at Stewart Alternative Elementary were encouraged to demonstrate those values by sitting with students at lunch that they don’t know.

It’s a simple gesture, but school staff members say it can go a long way to prevent bullying or violence while boosting academic performance.

“We’re all about inclusion and not isolating anybody so that everyone can be the best person they can be,” said James Turner with Buckeye Health Plan.

“I think it’s a great lesson for whether you’re pre-K or whether you’re an adult,” said Principal Dr. James Eslinger. “At some point in all of our lives, old or young, we all feel isolated from time to time.”

Event organizers say students who participate in the event are more likely to stand up for others when they see social isolation or bullying happen in their school.