COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been more than a month since Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called on the National Guard to provide a shot in the arm for reeling healthcare systems in Ohio.

With their service set to end in some hospitals later this week, their role has been critical in helping maintain patient care.

“The morale with our staff just changed overnight,” Jessica Matheny, the associate vice president of the Adena Medical Group, said.

While Guard members completed their service in Chillicothe last Friday, the arrival of the National Guard was a more-than-welcome relief for their overwhelmed urgent care facilities.

“We were seeing in a normal day, just for perspective, around 3,000-4,000 patients a day come through our five urgent cares,” Matheny said.

That was early last summer. When kids returned to school in August, demand took a turn.

“We saw that shift to about 9,000 a day, and it just started to steadily increase from there, and then you have the holidays, right?” Matheny said.

For rural healthcare systems like Adena Health, patients are coming from all across Ohio and even as far as Kentucky and West Virginia.

For them, keeping up with the demand for testing has been a major challenge.

“Anywhere that they could help, they were,” Matheny said. “They went and did everything from swabbing patients, directing traffic, calling patients with their results.”

The National Guard is leaving hospitals in a better place than when they arrived.

Their work has been critical in reducing the burden felt by staffing shortages — especially in emergency rooms like Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.

“They’ve been very helpful in being able to help get those patients moved from the lobby to an actual room, or get patients moved from their ER bed upstairs to a bed,” Nate Royster, an ER nurse at Wexner, said.

Royster said they’re not only seeing more patients, but sicker patients. Their Emergency Department lobby was forced to double its capacity from roughly 30 patients to 60.

“There was a lot of hope for things to change after the vaccine came out, and now a year later, we’re still seeing complications, we’re still seeing the hospital full, we’re still having a full lobby,” Royster said. “Out in triage, there’s three nurses responsible for all 60 of those patients, so it’s a very overwhelming task.”

But over the last four weeks, Royster said patient numbers are going back down.

The Guard’s impact on Ohio hospitals has been tangible as case counts and hospitalizations dwindle across the state, with front line workers hopeful they now see the other side of the pandemic.

“It’s definitely going to be sad to see them go because they’ve become like staff members, really integrated well with our team,” Royster said.

Ohio’s current 21-day hospitalization rate currently sits at 329, down from 689 three weeks ago.