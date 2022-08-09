COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The national average price for gas in the United States has dropped below $4.00 for the first time in five months.

GasBuddy reports that the national average sits at $3.99 for a gallon of gas, the first time since early March that number has officially been below the $4 mark.

They also report that Americans are now spending close to $400 million less on gas each day compared to a month ago.

In Columbus, the average price for gas sits at $3.58 after a a drop of 20 cents over the past week.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.09 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.93.